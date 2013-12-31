FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 5.8 pct in Nov vs Oct
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 31, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 5.8 pct in Nov vs Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, rose to 827 billion yuan
($136.43 billion) in November, up 5.8 percent from a month
earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Tuesday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 39.4 percent in
November to 439.4 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
       
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                         
 Hong Kong Deposits:    Nov   Oct   Sep    Aug    Jul   Jun    
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    827.0 781.6  730.0  709.5  695.0 698.0
 pct change m/m         5.8   7.1    2.9    2.1   -0.4  -0.1
 pct of total deposits 11.7  11.1   10.4   10.4   10.2  10.4
        
 Total (HK$ bln)     9,065 8,973  8,906  8,652  8,607 8,481  
       
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement 
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                       Nov   Oct   Sep    Aug   Jul    Jun    
 (bln yuan)           439.4 315.3 331.7  304.2 285.4  270.8  
 pct change m/m        39.4  -4.9  +9.0   +6.6  +5.4  -14.9  
 
($1 = 6.0618 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.