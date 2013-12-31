TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 5.8 pct in Nov vs Oct

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, rose to 827 billion yuan ($136.43 billion) in November, up 5.8 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Tuesday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 39.4 percent in November to 439.4 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Yuan (or Rmb bln) 827.0 781.6 730.0 709.5 695.0 698.0 pct change m/m 5.8 7.1 2.9 2.1 -0.4 -0.1 pct of total deposits 11.7 11.1 10.4 10.4 10.2 10.4 Total (HK$ bln) 9,065 8,973 8,906 8,652 8,607 8,481 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun (bln yuan) 439.4 315.3 331.7 304.2 285.4 270.8 pct change m/m 39.4 -4.9 +9.0 +6.6 +5.4 -14.9 ($1 = 6.0618 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)