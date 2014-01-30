FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Hong Kong's yuan deposits rise 4 pct in Dec vs Nov
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2014 / 9:02 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong's yuan deposits rise 4 pct in Dec vs Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, rose to 860.5 billion yuan
($142.11 billion) in December, up 4.0 percent from a month
earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 6.9 percent in
December to 469.6 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
       
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                         
 Hong Kong Deposits:    Dec    Nov   Oct   Sep    Aug    Jul    
  
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    860.5  827.0 781.6  730.0  709.5 695.0 
 pct change m/m         4.0    5.8   7.1    2.9    2.1  -0.4  
 pct of total deposits 12.0   11.7  11.1   10.4   10.4  10.2  
        
 Total (HK$ bln)       9,178 9,065 8,973  8,906  8,652  8,607
 
    Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement 
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                        Dec    Nov   Oct    Sep   Aug    Jul    
  
 (bln yuan)           469.6  439.4 315.3  331.7 304.2  285.4  
 pct change m/m         6.9   39.4  -4.9   +9.0  +6.6   +5.4  
 
($1 = 6.0553 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Christina Lo; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.