TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 3.8 pct in Jan vs Dec
February 28, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 3.8 pct in Jan vs Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the largest
offshore market for the Chinese currency, rose to 893.4 billion
yuan ($145.78 billion) in January, up 3.8 percent from a month
earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 4.8 percent in
January to 492.3 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
       
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                         
 Hong Kong Deposits:    Jan   Dec    Nov   Oct   Sep    Aug     
     
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    893.4 860.5  827.0 781.6  730.0  709.5 
 pct change m/m         3.8   4.0    5.8   7.1    2.9    2.1  
 pct of total deposits 12.3  12.0   11.7  11.1   10.4   10.4  
        
 Total (HK$ bln)      9,184 9,178  9,065 8,973  8,906  8,652  
 
    Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement 
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                        Jan    Dec    Nov   Oct    Sep   Aug    
     
 (bln yuan)            492.3 469.6  439.4 315.3  331.7 304.2  
 pct change m/m          4.8   6.9   39.4  -4.9   +9.0  +6.6   
 
($1 = 6.1284 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)

