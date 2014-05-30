FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 1.6 pct in April vs March
May 30, 2014 / 9:23 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 1.6 pct in April vs March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, rose to 959.9 billion yuan
($153.83 billion) in April, up 1.6 percent from a month earlier,
the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 23.4 percent in
April to 461.5 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
    
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                             
 Hong Kong Deposits:    Apr   Mar   Feb   Jan   Dec    Nov      
           
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)     959.9 944.9 920.3 893.4 860.5  827.0 
 pct change m/m          1.6   2.7   3.0   3.8   4.0    5.8   
 pct of total deposits  12.7  12.8  12.3  12.3  12.0   11.7  
        
 Total (HK$ bln)       9,392 9,189  9,330 9,184 9,178  9,065 
 
    Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                        Apr   Mar   Feb    Jan   Dec  Nov   
 (bln yuan)            461.5 602.4 394.1 492.3 469.6 439.4 
 pct change m/m        -23.4  52.9 -19.9   4.8   6.9  39.4  

($1 = 6.2399 Chinese Yuan)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

