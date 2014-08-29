FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 1.2 pct in July vs June
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 29, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 1.2 pct in July vs June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, rose to 936.8 billion yuan
($152.50 billion) in July, up 1.2 percent from a month earlier,
the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 4.6 percent in July
to 507.6 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
    
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                             
 Hong Kong Deposits:     Jul   Jun   May   Apr   Mar   Feb
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)     936.8 925.9 955.8 959.9 944.9 920.3
 pct change m/m          1.2  -3.1  -0.4   1.6   2.7   3.0
 pct of total deposits  12.0  12.1  12.5  12.7  12.8  12.3
         
 Total (HK$ bln)       9,848 9,612 9,522 9,392 9,189 9,330
   
    Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                        Jul   Jun   May   Apr   Mar   Feb
 (bln yuan)           507.6 531.8 444.0 461.5 602.4  394.1
  pct change m/m       -4.6  19.8  -3.8 -23.4  52.9  -19.9
  
($1=6.1430 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Christina Lo; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.