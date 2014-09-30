FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits flat in Aug vs July
September 30, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits flat in Aug vs July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, stayed unchanged at 936.8
billion yuan ($152.62 billion) in August compared to a month
earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Tuesday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 2.2 percent in
August to 496.2 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
    
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                             
 Hong Kong Deposits:     Aug   Jul   Jun   May   Apr   Mar   
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)     936.8  936.8 925.9 955.8 959.9 944.9 
 pct change m/m           0     1.2  -3.1  -0.4   1.6   2.7   
 pct of total deposits  12.0   12.0  12.1  12.5  12.7  12.8  
         
 Total (HK$ bln)       9,855  9,848 9,612 9,522 9,392 9,189 
   
    Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                        Aug   Jul   Jun   May   Apr   Mar   
 (bln yuan)           496.2 507.6 531.8 444.0 461.5 602.4  
  pct change m/m       -2.2  -4.6  19.8  -3.8 -23.4  52.9  
  
(1 US dollar = 6.1383 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

