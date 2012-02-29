FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
February 29, 2012 / 8:50 AM / in 6 years

Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 2.1 pct in Jan vs Dec

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong
Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, decreased to
576 billion yuan ($91.44 billion) in January, down 2.1 percent
from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on
Wednesday.	
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 34.6 percent in
January on a month-on-month basis to 156.4 billion yuan.	
    	
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                        2012   ______________2011______________
 Hong Kong Deposits:     Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct    Sep    Aug
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)     576.0  588.5  627.3  618.5  622.2  609.0
 pct change m/m         -2.1   -6.2    1.4   -0.6    2.2    6.4
 pct of total deposits   9.3    9.5   10.3   10.1   10.4   10.1
 
 Total (HK$ bln)       7,674  7,591  7,528  7,466  7,324  7,344
   
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):	
    
                        2012   _______________2011_____________	
                         Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct    Sep    Aug
 (bln yuan)            156.4  239.0  185.0  161.5  190.6  185.8
 pct change m/m        -34.6   29.2   14.5  -15.3    2.6   24.7
 	
    The statement did not give a reason for the decline in trade
settlements, but the HKMA said it was largely a result of the
Lunar New Year holiday, which fell in January this year. It said
the fall in yuan deposits was due to an increase in certificates
of deposit issued by banks and issuances of yuan-denominated
dim-sum bonds.	
 (1 Yuan = HK$1.232)	
 ($1 = 6.2990 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Chris Lewis)

