#Financials
March 30, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 6 years ago

Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 1.7 pct in Feb vs Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong,
an offshore market for the Chinese currency, decreased to 566.2
billion yuan ($89.79 billion) in February, down 1.7 percent from
a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on
Friday.	
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 19.9 percent in
February on a month-on-month basis to 187.5 billion yuan.	
    	
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                        ___2012___  ___________2011___________
 Hong Kong Deposits:    Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct    Sep
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    566.2  576.0  588.5  627.3  618.5  622.2
 pct change m/m        -1.7   -2.1   -6.2    1.4   -0.6    2.2
 pct of total deposits  9.0    9.3    9.5   10.3   10.1   10.4
 
 Total (HK$ bln)      7,736  7,674  7,591  7,528  7,466  7,324
   
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):	
    
                        ___2012___   ___________2011__________	
                        Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct    Sep
 (bln yuan)           187.5  156.4  239.0  185.0  161.5  190.6
 pct change m/m        19.9  -34.6   29.2   14.5  -15.3    2.6
 	
	
 (1 Yuan = HK$1.232)	
 ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Joseph Radford)

