Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 1.7 pct in Feb vs Jan

HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, decreased to 566.2 billion yuan ($89.79 billion) in February, down 1.7 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 19.9 percent in February on a month-on-month basis to 187.5 billion yuan. The following are yuan deposit data: ___2012___ ___________2011___________ Hong Kong Deposits: Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep Yuan (or Rmb bln) 566.2 576.0 588.5 627.3 618.5 622.2 pct change m/m -1.7 -2.1 -6.2 1.4 -0.6 2.2 pct of total deposits 9.0 9.3 9.5 10.3 10.1 10.4 Total (HK$ bln) 7,736 7,674 7,591 7,528 7,466 7,324 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): ___2012___ ___________2011__________ Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep (bln yuan) 187.5 156.4 239.0 185.0 161.5 190.6 pct change m/m 19.9 -34.6 29.2 14.5 -15.3 2.6 (1 Yuan = HK$1.232) ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Joseph Radford)