FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 0.3 pct in May vs April
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2012 / 9:12 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 0.3 pct in May vs April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong,
an offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 553.9
billion yuan ($87.13 billion) in May, up 0.3 percent from a
month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 26.1 percent in May
on a month-on-month basis to 223.4 billion yuan.
    
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                        _____________2012______________   2011
 Hong Kong Deposits:    May    Apr    Mar    Feb    Jan    Dec
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    553.9  552.4  554.3  566.2  576.0  588.5
 pct change m/m        +0.3   -0.4   -2.1   -1.7   -2.1   -6.2
 pct of total deposits  8.9    8.7    8.9    9.0    9.3    9.5
  
 Total (HK$ bln)      7,602  7,747  7,669  7,736  7,674  7,591
    
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
    
                        _____________2012______________   2011
                        May    Apr    Mar    Feb    Jan    Dec
 (bln yuan)           223.4  177.1  227.3  187.5  156.4  239.0
 pct change m/m       +26.1  -22.1   21.2   19.9  -34.6   29.2
 
 (1 Yuan = HK$1.2206)
 ($1 = 6.3575 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.