Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 0.3 pct in May vs April

HONG KONG, June 29 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 553.9 billion yuan ($87.13 billion) in May, up 0.3 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 26.1 percent in May on a month-on-month basis to 223.4 billion yuan. The following are yuan deposit data: _____________2012______________ 2011 Hong Kong Deposits: May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Yuan (or Rmb bln) 553.9 552.4 554.3 566.2 576.0 588.5 pct change m/m +0.3 -0.4 -2.1 -1.7 -2.1 -6.2 pct of total deposits 8.9 8.7 8.9 9.0 9.3 9.5 Total (HK$ bln) 7,602 7,747 7,669 7,736 7,674 7,591 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): _____________2012______________ 2011 May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec (bln yuan) 223.4 177.1 227.3 187.5 156.4 239.0 pct change m/m +26.1 -22.1 21.2 19.9 -34.6 29.2 (1 Yuan = HK$1.2206) ($1 = 6.3575 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Sunil Nair)