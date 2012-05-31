FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
May 31, 2012 / 8:51 AM / in 5 years

Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 0.4 pct in April m/m

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an
offshore market for the Chinese currency, fell to 552.4 billion
yuan ($86.89 billion) in April, down 0.4 percent from a month
earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.	
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 22.1 percent in
April on a month-on-month basis to 177.1 billion yuan.	
    	
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                        __________2012__________  ____2011____
 Hong Kong Deposits:    Apr    Mar    Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    552.4  554.3  566.2  576.0  588.5  627.3
 pct change m/m        -0.4   -2.1   -1.7   -2.1   -6.2    1.4
 pct of total deposits  8.7    8.9    9.0    9.3    9.5   10.3
 
 Total (HK$ bln)       7,747 7,669  7,736  7,674  7,591  7,528
   
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):	
    
                        __________2012__________  ____2011____	
                        Apr    Mar    Feb    Jan    Dec    Nov	
 (bln yuan)           177.1  227.3  187.5  156.4  239.0  185.0
 pct change m/m       -22.1   21.2   19.9  -34.6   29.2   14.5
 	
	
(1 Yuan = HK$1.219) 
($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan)	
	
 (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Ramya
Venugopal)

