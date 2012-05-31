Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 0.4 pct in April m/m

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, fell to 552.4 billion yuan ($86.89 billion) in April, down 0.4 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 22.1 percent in April on a month-on-month basis to 177.1 billion yuan. The following are yuan deposit data: __________2012__________ ____2011____ Hong Kong Deposits: Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Yuan (or Rmb bln) 552.4 554.3 566.2 576.0 588.5 627.3 pct change m/m -0.4 -2.1 -1.7 -2.1 -6.2 1.4 pct of total deposits 8.7 8.9 9.0 9.3 9.5 10.3 Total (HK$ bln) 7,747 7,669 7,736 7,674 7,591 7,528 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): __________2012__________ ____2011____ Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov (bln yuan) 177.1 227.3 187.5 156.4 239.0 185.0 pct change m/m -22.1 21.2 19.9 -34.6 29.2 14.5 (1 Yuan = HK$1.219) ($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Christina Lo; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)