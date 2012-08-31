FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 1 pct in July vs June
August 31, 2012 / 9:26 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 1 pct in July vs June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an
offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 563.2
billion yuan ($88.70 billion) in July, up 1.0 percent from a
month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 7.5 percent in July
on a month-on-month basis to 223.4 billion yuan.
       
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                         
 Hong Kong Deposits:    Jul    Jun    May    Apr    Mar    Feb
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    563.2  557.7  553.9  552.4  554.3  566.2
 pct change m/m        +1.0   +0.7   +0.3   -0.4   -2.1   -1.7
 pct of total deposits  8.9    8.8    8.9    8.7    8.9    9.0
   
 Total (HK$ bln)      7,765  7,706  7,602  7,747  7,669  7,736
     
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                        Jul    Jun    May    Apr    Mar    Feb
 (bln yuan)           223.4  241.4  223.4  177.1  227.3  187.5
 pct change m/m        -7.5   +8.1  +26.1  -22.1   21.2   19.9
  
(1 Yuan = HK$1.2216)
($1 = 6.3496 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

