TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 1.9 pct in August vs July

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, decreased to 552.3 billion yuan ($87.63 billion) in August, down 1.9 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 13.8 percent in August on a month-on-month basis to 254.2 billion yuan. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Yuan (or Rmb bln) 552.3 563.2 557.7 553.9 552.4 554.3 pct change m/m -1.9 +1.0 +0.7 +0.3 -0.4 -2.1 pct of total deposits 8.7 8.9 8.8 8.9 8.7 8.9 Total (HK$ bln) 7,841 7,765 7,706 7,602 7,747 7,669 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar (bln yuan) 254.2 223.4 241.4 223.4 177.1 227.3 pct change m/m +13.8 -7.5 +8.1 +26.1 -22.1 21.2 (1 Yuan = HK$1.234) ($1 = 6.3025 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by XXX)