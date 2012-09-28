FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 1.9 pct in August vs July
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 28, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 1.9 pct in August vs July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong,
an offshore market for the Chinese currency, decreased to 552.3
billion yuan ($87.63 billion) in August, down 1.9 percent from a
month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 13.8 percent in
August on a month-on-month basis to 254.2 billion yuan.
       
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                         
 Hong Kong Deposits:    Aug    Jul    Jun    May    Apr    Mar
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    552.3  563.2  557.7  553.9  552.4  554.3
 pct change m/m        -1.9   +1.0   +0.7   +0.3   -0.4   -2.1
 pct of total deposits  8.7    8.9    8.8    8.9    8.7    8.9
   
 Total (HK$ bln)      7,841  7,765  7,706  7,602  7,747  7,669
     
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                         Aug    Jul    Jun    May    Apr    Mar
 (bln yuan)            254.2  223.4  241.4  223.4  177.1  227.3
 pct change m/m        +13.8   -7.5   +8.1  +26.1  -22.1   21.2
  
(1 Yuan = HK$1.234)
($1 = 6.3025 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by XXX)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.