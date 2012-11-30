FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 1.7 pct in Oct vs Sept
November 30, 2012

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 1.7 pct in Oct vs Sept

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 30(Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an
offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 554.8
billion yuan ($89.08 billion) in October, up 1.7 percent from a
month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 18.3 percent in
October to 195.4 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
       
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                         
 Hong Kong Deposits:   Oct    Sept    Aug    Jul   Jun    May   
    
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    554.8  545.7  552.3  563.2  557.7  553.9  
 pct change m/m        +1.7   -1.2   -1.9   +1.0   +0.7   +0.3  
 pct of total deposits  8.5    8.5    8.7    8.9    8.8    8.9  
 
   
 Total (HK$ bln)      8,089  7,940  7,841  7,765  7,706  7,602  
     
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                        Oct   Sept   Aug    Jul    Jun    May   
    
 (bln yuan)           195.4  239.3  254.2  223.4  241.4  223.4  
 pct change m/m       -18.3   -5.9  +13.8   -7.5   +8.1  +26.1  
($1 = 6.2281 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
