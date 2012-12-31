FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 2.9 pct in Nov vs Oct
December 31, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 2.9 pct in Nov vs Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an
offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 571.0
billion yuan ($91.6 billion) in November, up 2.9 percent from a
month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 24.4 percent in
November to 243.0 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
       
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                         
 Hong Kong Deposits:  Nov    Oct    Sept    Aug    Jul   Jun    
       
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    571.0  554.8  545.7  552.3  563.2  557.7
 pct change m/m        +2.9   +1.7   -1.2   -1.9   +1.0   +0.7
 pct of total deposits  8.7    8.5    8.5    8.7    8.9    8.8
      
 Total (HK$ bln)      8,154  8,089  7,940  7,841  7,765  7,706
      
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement 
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                      Nov    Oct    Sept   Aug    Jul    Jun
 (bln yuan)           243.0  195.4  239.3  254.2  223.4  241.4
 pct change m/m       +24.4  -18.3   -5.9  +13.8   -7.5   +8.1
 
 ($1 = 6.2335 Chinese yuan)
 (1 Yuan = HK$1.244)
    

 (Reporting by Christina Lo; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee)

