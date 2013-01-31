FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 5.6 pct in Dec vs Nov
#Financials
January 31, 2013

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 5.6 pct in Dec vs Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, increased to 603 billion yuan
($96.9 billion) in December, up 5.6 percent from a month
earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 8.7 percent in
December to 264.1 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
       
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                         
 Hong Kong Deposits:  Dec    Nov    Oct    Sept    Aug    Jul   
          
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)   603.0  571.0  554.8  545.7  552.3  563.2  
 pct change m/m       +5.6   +2.9   +1.7   -1.2   -1.9   +1.0   
 pct of total deposits 9.1    8.7    8.5    8.5    8.7    8.9   
      
 Total (HK$ bln)     8,297  8,154  8,089  7,940  7,841  7,765  
      
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement 
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                      Dec    Nov    Oct    Sept   Aug    Jul    
 (bln yuan)          264.1  243.0  195.4  239.3  254.2  223.4  
 pct change m/m       +8.7  +24.4  -18.3   -5.9  +13.8   -7.5   
 ($1 = 6.2204 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen in Hong Kong; Editing by Anand
Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
