TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 3.5 pct in Jan vs Dec

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, increased to 624 billion yuan ($100.2 billion) in January, up 3.5 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 1.7 percent in January to 268.5 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Yuan (or Rmb bln) 624.0 603.0 571.0 554.8 545.7 552.3 pct change m/m +3.5 +5.6 +2.9 +1.7 -1.2 -1.9 pct of total deposits 9.1 9.1 8.7 8.5 8.5 8.7 Total (HK$ bln) 8,535 8,297 8,154 8,089 7,940 7,841 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug (bln yuan) 268.5 264.1 243.0 195.4 239.3 254.2 pct change m/m +1.7 +8.7 +24.4 -18.3 -5.9 +13.8 ($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Michelle Chen in Hong Kong; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)