TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 3.5 pct in Jan vs Dec
February 28, 2013

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 3.5 pct in Jan vs Dec

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, increased to 624 billion yuan
($100.2 billion) in January, up 3.5 percent from a month
earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 1.7 percent in
January to 268.5 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
       
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                         
 Hong Kong Deposits:  Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct    Sept    Aug   
              
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    624.0  603.0  571.0  554.8  545.7  552.3  
 pct change m/m        +3.5   +5.6   +2.9   +1.7   -1.2   -1.9  
 pct of total deposits  9.1    9.1    8.7    8.5    8.5    8.7  
    
      
 Total (HK$ bln)      8,535  8,297  8,154  8,089  7,940  7,841  
      
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement 
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                      Jan    Dec    Nov    Oct    Sept   Aug    
   
 (bln yuan)           268.5  264.1  243.0  195.4  239.3  254.2  
 pct change m/m        +1.7   +8.7  +24.4  -18.3   -5.9  +13.8  
($1 = 6.2273 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen in Hong Kong; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

