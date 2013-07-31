FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 0.1 pct in June vs May
July 31, 2013

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 0.1 pct in June vs May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, fell to 698 billion yuan
($113.8 billion) in June, down 0.1 percent from a month earlier,
the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Wednesday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan decreased 14.9 percent in
June to 270.8 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
       
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                         
 Hong Kong Deposits:   Jun    May    Apr    Mar    Feb    Jan   
                
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    698.0 698.5  677.2  668.1  651.7  624.0
 pct change m/m        -0.1  +3.1   +1.4   +2.5   +4.4   +3.5
 pct of total deposits 10.4  10.3   10.1   10.1    9.7    9.1
       
 Total (HK$ bln)      8,481  8,577  8,475  8,353  8,436  8,535  
       
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement 
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                       Jun    May    Apr    Mar     Feb     Jan
 (bln yuan)           270.8  318.1  275.4  340.8   221.7   268.5
 pct change m/m       -14.9  +15.5  -19.2  +53.7   -17.4    +1.7
 
($1 = 6.1317 Chinese yuan)
(1 Yuan = HK$1.2651)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anand Basu)

