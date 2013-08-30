FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 0.4 pct in July vs June
August 30, 2013 / 10:23 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 0.4 pct in July vs June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, fell to 695 billion yuan
($113.55 billion) in July, down 0.4 percent from a month
earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Friday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 5.4 percent in
July to 285.4 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
       
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                         
 Hong Kong Deposits:   Jul    Jun    May    Apr    Mar    Feb   
                   
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    695.0 698.0  698.5  677.2  668.1  651.7  
 pct change m/m        -0.4  -0.1   +3.1   +1.4   +2.5   +4.4   
 pct of total deposits 10.2  10.4   10.3   10.1   10.1    9.7   
       
 Total (HK$ bln)      8,607  8,481  8,577  8,475  8,353  8,436  
       
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement 
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                       Jul    Jun    May    Apr    Mar     Feb  
  
 (bln yuan)           285.4  270.8  318.1  275.4  340.8   221.7 
 
 pct change m/m        +5.4  -14.9  +15.5  -19.2  +53.7   -17.4 
  
 
(1 Yuan = HK$1.267)
($1 = 6.1205 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
