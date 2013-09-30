FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 2.1 pct in Aug vs July
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 30, 2013 / 8:51 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 2.1 pct in Aug vs July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, rose to 709.5 billion yuan
($115.93 billion) in August, up 2.1 percent from a month
earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan increased 6.6 percent in
August to 304.2 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
       
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                         
 Hong Kong Deposits:   Aug    Jul    Jun    May    Apr    Mar   
                       
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    709.5  695.0 698.0  698.5  677.2  668.1  
 pct change m/m         2.1   -0.4  -0.1   +3.1   +1.4   +2.5   
 pct of total deposits 10.4   10.2  10.4   10.3   10.1   10.1   
       
 Total (HK$ bln)      8,652  8,607 8,481  8,577  8,475  8,353  
       
 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement 
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                       Aug   Jul    Jun    May    Apr    Mar    
    
 (bln yuan)           304.2 285.4  270.8  318.1  275.4  340.8   
 pct change m/m        +6.6  +5.4  -14.9  +15.5  -19.2  +53.7   
 
(1 Yuan = HK$1.267)
($1 = 6.1202 Chinese yuan)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.