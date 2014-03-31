FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 3 pct in Feb vs Jan
March 31, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits rise 3 pct in Feb vs Jan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 31(Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, the largest
offshore market for the Chinese currency, rose to 920.3 billion
yuan ($148.14 billion) in February, up 3 percent from a month
earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan decreased 19.9 percent in
February to 394.1 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
    
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                             
 Hong Kong Deposits:    Feb   Jan   Dec    Nov   Oct   Sep      
        
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)     920.3 893.4 860.5  827.0 781.6  730.0  
 pct change m/m          3.0  3.8   4.0    5.8   7.1    2.9    
 pct of total deposits  12.3 12.3  12.0   11.7  11.1   10.4   
        
 Total (HK$ bln)      9,330 9,184 9,178  9,065 8,973  8,906  
 
    Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                        Feb    Jan   Dec  Nov   Oct   Sep       
     
 (bln yuan)            394.1 492.3 469.6 439.4 315.3 331.7 
 pct change m/m        -19.9   4.8   6.9  39.4  -4.9  +9.0  
 ($1 = 6.2122 Chinese Yuan)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
