TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 0.4 pct in May vs April
June 30, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 0.4 pct in May vs April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, fell to 955.8 billion yuan
($154.07 billion) in May, down 0.4 percent from a month earlier,
the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 3.8 percent in May
to 444 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
    
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                             
 Hong Kong Deposits:   May   Apr   Mar   Feb   Jan   Dec        
             
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)    955.8 959.9 944.9 920.3 893.4 860.5  
 pct change m/m        -0.4   1.6   2.7   3.0   3.8   4.0    
 pct of total deposits 12.5  12.7  12.8  12.3  12.3  12.0   
        
 Total (HK$ bln)      9,522 9,392 9,189  9,330 9,184 9,178  
 
    Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                      May    Apr   Mar   Feb    Jan   Dec     
 (bln yuan)          444.0  461.5 602.4 394.1 492.3 469.6 
 pct change m/m       -3.8  -23.4  52.9 -19.9   4.8   6.9  
($1 = 6.2036 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
