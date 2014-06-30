TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 0.4 pct in May vs April

June 30 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore market for the Chinese currency, fell to 955.8 billion yuan ($154.07 billion) in May, down 0.4 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Monday. Cross-border trade settled in yuan fell 3.8 percent in May to 444 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis. The following are yuan deposit data: Hong Kong Deposits: May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Yuan (or Rmb bln) 955.8 959.9 944.9 920.3 893.4 860.5 pct change m/m -0.4 1.6 2.7 3.0 3.8 4.0 pct of total deposits 12.5 12.7 12.8 12.3 12.3 12.0 Total (HK$ bln) 9,522 9,392 9,189 9,330 9,184 9,178 Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement (through Hong Kong's banking system): May Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec (bln yuan) 444.0 461.5 602.4 394.1 492.3 469.6 pct change m/m -3.8 -23.4 52.9 -19.9 4.8 6.9 ($1 = 6.2036 Chinese Yuan Renminbi) (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Sunil Nair)