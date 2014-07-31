FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 3.1 pct in June vs May
#Financials
July 31, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Hong Kong yuan deposits fall 3.1 pct in June vs May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Yuan deposits in Hong Kong, an offshore
market for the Chinese currency, fell to 925.9 billion yuan
($149.97 billion) in June, down 3.1 percent from a month
earlier, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.
    Cross-border trade settled in yuan rose 19.8 percent in June
to 531.8 billion yuan on a month-on-month basis.
    
    The following are yuan deposit data:
                             
 Hong Kong Deposits:    Jun   May   Apr   Mar   Feb   Jan       
                 
 Yuan (or Rmb bln)     925.9 955.8 959.9 944.9 920.3 893.4 
 pct change m/m         -3.1  -0.4   1.6   2.7   3.0   3.8   
 pct of total deposits  12.1  12.5  12.7  12.8  12.3  12.3  
        
 Total (HK$ bln)       9,612 9,522 9,392 9,189  9,330 9,184 
 
    Total yuan remittances for cross-border trade settlement
(through Hong Kong's banking system):
     
                       Jun   May    Apr   Mar   Feb    Jan      
 
 (bln yuan)           531.8 444.0  461.5 602.4 394.1 492.3  
 pct change m/m        19.8  -3.8  -23.4  52.9 -19.9   4.8
($1 = 6.1737 Chinese Yuan)

 (Reporting by Michelle Chen and Christina Lo; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
