#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 14, 2016 / 7:55 AM / a year ago

HNA Group's Hong Kong Air hires ex-regulator as executive vice-president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, April 14 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Airlines Ltd, a subsidiary of aviation and leasing conglomerate HNA Group, said on Thursday it has hired a senior ex-Chinese aviation regulator to run its overall business and operations.

Wang Liya, a former director of the operations management centre of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) was appointed executive vice-president of the regional Hong Kong-based carrier, the firm said in a statement.

Wang, who spent 14 years at China’s aviation regulatory agency, resigned in November having spent four years as chief of CAAC’s air traffic management bureau. CAAC confirmed on Thursday that Wang resigned last year for what it said were personal reasons.

Wang could not be reached immediately through CAAC for comment. (Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller in BEIJING; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
