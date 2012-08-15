FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HK Airlines to delay delivery of 6 Boeing cargo aircraft
August 15, 2012

HK Airlines to delay delivery of 6 Boeing cargo aircraft

HONG KONG, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong Airlines Ltd, a unit of China’s HNA Group, said on Wednesday it plans to delay delivery of six Boeing cargo aircraft to after 2015 from 2013-14.

The company has had a tough few weeks, with Hong Kong’s aviation regulator halting the expansion of its 20-strong fleet following complaints about its service standards. The carrier has also announced the closure of its business-class only flights between Gatwick and Hong Kong from September.

President Yang Jianhong also said the company would gradually replace its existing Boeing aircraft with Airbus planes.

Hong Kong Airlines was not planning an initial public offering in Hong Kong this year, but may consider one in 2013, he added.

