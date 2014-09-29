Sino Land unit's HK$730 mln bid wins Hong Kong land auction

HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A unit of Hong Kong developer Sino Land Co Ltd won an auction for a residential site with a HK$730 million ($94 million) bid, the government said on Monday.

Sino Land’s unit Bright Land Development Ltd outbid 22 other developers, such as Li Ka-shing’s Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd and Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, for the site located in the Fanling district of the New Territories.

The 2,828 square metres site will have at least 250 residential units and a public car park, the government said.

The land sales, a barometer of developers’ long-term confidence in the housing market, are part of the government’s plan to tackle a housing shortage and rising home prices, which have jumped more than 120 percent since 2008 in one of the world’s most expensive property markets. (1 US dollar = 7.7650 Hong Kong dollar) (Reporting by Yimou Lee and Christina Lo; Editing by David Holmes)