PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 19

HONG KONG, March 19 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd will double the size of its flagship casino resort, Galaxy Macau, on the Cotai Strip in Macau by adding more non-gaming elements, including convention and retail businesses, said vice-chairman Francis Lui.

-- Nanjing Guanya Power Equipment, which manufactures inverters for alternative-energy power stations, plans to raise 1 billion yuan ($158 million) through a mainland initial public offering in the second half of this year, according to Sun Bangwu, an executive director of Guanya.

-- China Development Bank (CDB) will sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Brazilian, Russian, Indian and South African counterparts to make yuan loans available to them, a move to boost the currency’s international status, according to two bank staff.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Home prices in 45 of 70 cities in China in February fell for a fifth consecutive month, while prices in 21 cities stayed the same, and four cities saw rising prices, according to National Statistics Bureau data.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Wonderful Sky Financial Group, a financial public relations firm, plans to raise up to HK$375 million ($48 million) in its public initial offering, aiming to become the first financial PR agency listed on the Hong Kong bourse on March 30.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA), the world’s busiest air cargo hub, said cargo traffic reported an increase of 18.6 percent in February over the same period last year, to 287,000 tonnes.

