PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 22

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Television Broadcasts (TVB), which posted a 17 percent rise in net profit last year to HK$1.56 billion ($201 million), announced the retirement of deputy chairman and managing director Mona Fong, to take effect on March 31.

Fong steps down three months after the retirement of her husband, Run Run Shaw, the 104-year-old co-founder of TVB.

-- Dah Sing Banking Group Ltd, whose net profit remained flat at HK$1.08 billion last year, said it expects to benefit from lower funding costs this year as its retail and commercial businesses recover from an increase in costs and low interest rates on lending.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Franshion Properties raised its sales target for this year to 13 billion yuan ($2.1 billion) from 10 billion yuan and plans to spend 5 billion yuan on acquiring land.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Shui On Land Ltd set its 2012 contract sales target at 12 billion yuan, up 12 percent from a year earlier, and will continue with its plan to spin off investment properties for listing, said chairman Vincent Lo.

WEN WEI PO

-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd chairman Lee Shau-kee said the company would sell more than 4,000 units this year, bringing in significant revenue.

