PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 23

HONG KONG, March 23 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEx) would not rush to enact new rules on corporate governance despite a slew of auditors leaving Hong Kong-listed firms due to concerns about breaches, according to HKEx’s chief executive Charles Li. The exchange would review its rules occasionally to ensure they keep pace with market developments, Li added.

-- The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd said it has cut its mainland property sales target to 10 billion yuan ($1.6 billion), after Beijing vowed to maintain austerity measures aimed at cooling the over-heated sector, said Stephen Ng, the company’s managing director.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Two mainland developers, China Overseas Land & Investment , the country’s largest developer by market value, has won a 32,830 sq ft site on Ap Lei Chau with a price of about HK$2.54 billion ($327.1 million), while Agile Property, bought a residential site in Sai Kung for HK$700 million, according to the Lands Department.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- K Wah International Holdings, whose net profit for the year ended Dec. 2011 jumped more than five times to HK$1.24 billion, plans to launch three projects in Hong Kong this year and will keep exploring opportunities to buy sites in the city and the mainland, said Chairman Lui Chee-woo.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Japanese-style restaurant chain Ajisen (China) Holdings Ltd said 2011 net profit totalled HK$350 million, down 21.8 percent from a year earlier. The capital expenditure for this year is HK$500 million, including HK$180 million for open new stores, said Chief financial officer Liu Jiahao.

APPLE DAILY

-- China Aoyuan Property Group Ltd, which focuses on developing property in the southeastern Chinese province of Guangdong, has set a sales target for this year of about 5 billion yuan ($793.69 million), same as last year, said chairman Guo Zi-wen.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................