PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 26

HONG KONG, March 26 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Gateway Energy & Resource Holdings, an investment fund managed by the Asian arm of U.S. private equity firm EIG Global Energy Partners, is aiming to raise up to $200 million via a Hong Kong listing. Gateway is offering 13 million new shares at HK$117 ($15.07) to HK$120 each.

SING TAO DAILY

-- RUSAL, the world’s top aluminium maker which earlier this month posted a 92 percent fall in yearly net profit, will not sell its stake in miner Norilsk Nickel, said chief financial officer Evgeny Kornilov.

APPLE DAILY

-- Christine International Holdings, a bakery chain operator in China that listed in Hong Kong in December, said 2011 net profit was 95.8 million yuan ($15.19 million), up 8.46 percent from a year earlier.

WEN WEI PO

-- Chongqing Machinery & Electric Co Ltd Chairman Xie Huajun expects sales revenue of parent Chongqing Machinery & Electronics Holding (Group) Ltd to reach 100 billion yuan by 2015.

($1 = 6.3078 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7654 Hong Kong dollars)