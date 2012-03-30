PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 30

HONG KONG, March 30 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd Chairman Li Ka-shing said Hong Kong’s home prices would see support on the back of limited land supply, rising inflation, higher construction costs and a low interest rate environment.

-- Initial public offerings slowed worldwide in the first three months of this year, with the number and value of new listings dropping to a three-year low. According to data from Dealogic, 175 deals raised $16.4 billion in the year to date, down 43 percent and 64 percent respectively compared with 2011.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- New China Life Insurance Co Ltd will maintain its solvency adequacy ratio of more than 150 percent until the end of the year, said Chief Financial Officer and Vice-President Chen Guogang.

-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd , which posted a 22.5 percent rise in 2011 net profit to 5.72 billion yuan ($907 million), is confidence of meeting its sales target of 30.7 billion yuan this year, said Vice-Chairman Jason Hui.

($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)