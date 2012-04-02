PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 2

HONG KONG, April 2 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing will set up a market-data hub in Shanghai next year to provide mainland investors with the most up-to-date information on stock and derivatives trading on the Hong Kong stock market. The hub would be the first set up by an overseas exchange on the mainland, HKEx chief executive Charles Li said.

-- The on-and-off listing plan of Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska’s energy resources conglomerate, EN+ group and its units in Hong Kong, has been pushed back, according to EN+ chief executive Artem Volynets. EN+ group is the parent of the world’s top aluminium producer UC RUSAL.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Zhong Sheng Resources, an iron ore miner in China’s Shandong province, has passed its listing hearing for its Hong Kong initial public offering on March 29, market sources said.

-- Haier Electronics Group Co Ltd said the Group’s revenue reached a historical high to 49.9 billion yuan ($8 billion) for 2011, up 35.6 percent from a year earlier, thanks to the outstanding performance of the integrated channel services, water heater businesses and washing machine business.

