PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 5

HONG KONG, April 5 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Cantonese restaurant group Tao Heung Holdings is poised to double in size to 200 restaurants and bakeries by 2017 and plans to expand into mainland provinces outside of Guangdong this year, said chief executive Eric Leung.

-- The asset quality of mainland lenders will still be the focus of attention in the first-quarter results season this month, after full-year results for 2011 raised red flags, according to analysts.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Chinese property developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd said contract sales totalled 3 billion yuan ($476 million) in March, up 36 percent from a year earlier.

APPLE DAILY

-- Knitted fabric manufacturer Fountain Set (Holdings) said it would sell 409 million new shares to the state-owned cotton trader Chinatex Corp., raising a total of HK$511 million ($66 million), which is mainly used for repaying bank loans.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 6.2980 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7652 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Paul Tait)