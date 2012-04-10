PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 10

HONG KONG, April 10 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Donald Tsang spoke on Sunday for the first time about the high-profile Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) arrest of Rafael Hui, a former No. 2 official in the government, along with the chairmen of Sun Hung Kai Properties, brothers Raymond and Thomas Kwok, saying his administration would spare no effort in fighting graft. Tsang declined to comment on the progress of the investigation.

-- Hawker Pacific, which runs dedicated facilities for business jets in Shanghai, Dubai and Singapore, expected that three to four new fixed-base operations (FBO) would be built within the next two years, including in second-tier cities such as Tianjin and Chengdu, said Helena Lang, chief representative of Hawker Pacific (Asia).

-- Jiangnan, the third-largest supplier of electric wires and cables in China by sales, would kick off its initial public offering in Hong Kong on Tuesday and plans to raise up to HK$789 million ($102 million). About one-third of the proceeds will be used to expand production facilities for high and ultra-high voltage cables.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese instant noodle and beverage maker Tingyi said its subsidiary has entered into a joint venture agreement with Japan’s Calbee and Itochu for further strengthening the group’s snack food business in China with a registered capital of $20 million.

TA KUNG PAO

-- TCL Multimedia Technology Holdings Ltd said it sold 1.12 million units of LCD televisions in March, up 123.4 percent from a year earlier.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 7.7663 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Paul Tait)