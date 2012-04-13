PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 13

HONG KONG, April 13 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong Airlines plans to enlarge its fleet to 30 aircraft by acquiring six Airbus 330s and eight A320s this year before doubling it to 60 by 2015, said President Yang Jianhong.

-- Online retail sales on the mainland will triple to more than $360 billion by 2015, with nearly a quarter of the population shopping online, according to Boston Consulting Group.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Victor Lui, newly appointed executive director at Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, said he expected mild growth in Hong Kong property prices of about 5-10 percent this year.

THE STANDARD

-- Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, billionaire Li Ka-shing’s ports-to-telecommunications flagship company, has been fined 79.15 million yuan ($12.6 million) for hoarding land for 95 months in the Chinese city of Dongguan, in Guangdong province, according to Southcn.com.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese handset maker TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd forecast first-quarter net profit to be significantly lower than a year earlier because of weaker demand and rising costs.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 6.3073 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)