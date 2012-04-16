PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 16

HONG KONG, April 16 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Citic Bank International, the offshore commercial banking arm of China Citic Bank Corp Ltd , expects yuan deposits in Hong Kong to rise to 850 billion yuan ($134.86 billion) by the end of this year, driven by the city’s status as a leading offshore yuan centre and growth in yuan trade settlements with the mainland, said Helen Kan, executive general manager of CBI’s retail banking group.

-- The Chinese railway authorities said they plan to install face-recognition systems at three major stations on the high-speed line between Beijing and Shanghai to help police identify wanted fugitives, according to mainland media reports.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Haitong Securities Co Ltd, China’s No.2 brokerage by assets, plans to sell 1.23 billion shares at HK$10.48-HK$11.18 each in its Hong Kong public offering, and has increased the size of the offering to up to $1.77 billion, sources said.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Tommy Bahama, a U.S. manufacturer of casual and sportswear, plans to open a flagship store in Hong Kong this year, said Chief Executive Terry Pillow.

