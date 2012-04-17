FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 17
April 17, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 17

HONG KONG, April 17 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- China’s securities regulator and the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges are expected to soon select the first group of small companies to be allowed to issue high-yield bonds, as the mainland speeds up preparations for the launch of a junk debt market, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

-- China Zhongsheng Resources, the largest privately owned iron ore producer in Shandong province, plans to raise as much as HK$197 million ($25.4 million) from an initial public offering in Hong Kong.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China’s Zhuzhou CSR Times Electric Co Ltd said first-quarter net profit totalled 230 million yuan ($36.4 million), down 51 percent from a year earlier.

THE STANDARD

-- China Railway Group Ltd , the country’s largest construction and engineering company, said it is confident of attracting 650 billion yuan in new contracts this year by focusing more on its non-core railway business.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd has sold 1,300 units so far this year, generating revenue of more than HK$10 billion, said Executive Director Justin Chiu.

TA KUNG PAO

-- PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd said direct premium income for the first quarter totalled 48.9 billion yuan, up 10.8 percent from a year earlier.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 6.3150 Chinese yuan) ($1 = 7.7583 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)

