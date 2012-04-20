FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 20
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apple Inc
April 20, 2012 / 2:10 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects developer name in second paragraph to Guangdeye Property Development)

HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Two property developers, Guangdeye Property Development in Shunde and Hangzhou Jinxiu Real Estate in Hangzhou, have filed for bankruptcy a week after a number of small developers folded amid a push by Beijing to cool the housing market and clamp down on speculation.

- China’s Ministry of Science and Technology released a five-year-plan to develop a “super-high-speed train” that can travel at more than 500 km per hour amid concern about safety and a number of high-speed-rail accidents last year.

- Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd aims to sell its non-core shipping operations, including ferry operation in Europe, and port investments in China and Canada, to focus on profitable dry bulk and towage businesses, said Chairman David Turnbull.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- China Mobile Ltd, targeting frequent travelers between Hong Kong and mainland China, will launch a cheaper cross-border data-sharing service in Hong Kong next week.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- ENN Energy Holdings Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp have extended an open invitation to senior management and employee representatives of China Gas Holdings Ltd, urging direct discussions of their offer for the company.

APPLE DAILY

-- Esprit Holdings Ltd will close both of its Salon Esprit outlets in Hong Kong by May 5 as part of business restructuring. About 40-50 staff will be affected.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ (Reporting by Sisi Tang and Donny Kwok; Editing by Chris Lewis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.