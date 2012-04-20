CORRECTED-PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 20

(Corrects developer name in second paragraph to Guangdeye Property Development)
HONG KONG, April 20 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
-- Two property developers, Guangdeye Property Development in Shunde and Hangzhou Jinxiu Real Estate in Hangzhou, have filed for bankruptcy a week after a number of small developers folded amid a push by Beijing to cool the housing market and clamp down on speculation.
- China’s Ministry of Science and Technology released a five-year-plan to develop a “super-high-speed train” that can travel at more than 500 km per hour amid concern about safety and a number of high-speed-rail accidents last year.
- Pacific Basin Shipping Ltd aims to sell its non-core shipping operations, including ferry operation in Europe, and port investments in China and Canada, to focus on profitable dry bulk and towage businesses, said Chairman David Turnbull.
-- China Mobile Ltd, targeting frequent travelers between Hong Kong and mainland China, will launch a cheaper cross-border data-sharing service in Hong Kong next week.
-- ENN Energy Holdings Ltd and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp have extended an open invitation to senior management and employee representatives of China Gas Holdings Ltd, urging direct discussions of their offer for the company.
-- Esprit Holdings Ltd will close both of its Salon Esprit outlets in Hong Kong by May 5 as part of business restructuring. About 40-50 staff will be affected.
