FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 7
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apple Inc
March 7, 2012 / 1:46 AM / 6 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - March 7

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 7 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Cathay Pacific Airways will hire 400 ground staff in its largest-ever recruitment at Hong Kong International Airport by the end of this year, as it moves to modernise its check-in system and cope with a fleet expansion.

-- State Bank of India (SBI), the only Indian lender that has obtained a licence to do yuan business, plans to open two more branches on the mainland, aiming to further profit from booming Sino-Indian trade, which is expected to top US$100 billion in three years, according to the bank’s Chairman Pratip Chaudhuri.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Yuan Li, president of China Life Insurance Co Ltd , may be transferred to be the head of China Development Bank, market sources said.

APPLE DAILY

-- GOME Electrical Appliances Holdings Ltd, one of China’s largest electronics appliance distributors, announced a restructure of its operation, including adding four deputy department heads to keep track of its daily operation.

WEN WEI PO

-- Property developer Shimao Property Holdings Ltd said contract sales for February totalled 2.07 billion yuan ($328.15 million), up 70.9 percent from a year earlier.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................

($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan)

Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Richard Pullin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.