PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - April 30

HONG KONG, April 30 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Mission Hills Group, the world’s largest golf-resort operator, has been in talks with investment banks over plans to raise more than 1 billion yuan ($158.47 million) by issuing yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong, according to investment bankers.

-- China’s State Administration of Taxation is soliciting opinions from tax officials with local governments about plans to impose a 35 to 40 percent capital gains tax on venture capital and private equity investments, according to officials and fund managers briefed on the new policy.

THE STANDARD

-- Financial Secretary John Tsang hopes Hong Kong can join China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations in a free trade group. Tsang made the remarks in his blog on Sunday after visiting three of the 10 ASEAN states, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, last week.

-- China Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment arm increased its stake in a joint venture with Beijing Wanyang, a unit of Chinese property developer Sino-Ocean Land Holdings Ltd, paying 141 million yuan for another 20 percent share.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- China Molybdenum Co Ltd, the country’s top miner of the metal, said net profit for the first quarter totalled 281 million yuan, up 5.5 percent from a year earlier.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 6.3102 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis)