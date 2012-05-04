PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 4

HONG KONG, May 4 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- United Energy Group Ltd, an oil and gas company controlled by mainland tycoon Zhang Hong-wei and backed by a $5 billion credit facility from China Development Bank Corp , plans to spend $200 million this year to develop projects in Pakistan.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Macau casino operator MGM China Holdings Ltd said adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter totalled HK$1.38 billion ($177.86 million), up 20.5 percent from a year earlier.

SING TAO DAILY

-- Kerry Properties Ltd Executive Director Chu Ip-pui has forecast luxury home prices in Hong Kong to rise 10-20 per cent this year as new supply remains tight.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Chinese property developer Glorious Property Holdings Ltd said contract sales totalled 1.11 billion yuan ($176.05 million) in April, up 98.3 percent from March.

-- Sportswear maker Xtep International Holdings Ltd recorded low single-digit, same-store sales growth for the first quarter, but that improved to mid single digits in April, said Chief Financial Officer Ho Yui-pok.

THE STANDARD

-- PCCW Ltd Chairman Richard Li said the company has no intention of reducing its stake in subsidiary HKT Trust , adding that if the second half remained robust, dividend payouts may surpass what was previously indicated.

