PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 7

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Aktis Group, an investment management group with interests in the mainland city of Chongqing, said it is not deterred by the downfall of former Chongqing party chief Bo Xilai and plans to invest aggressively in the central mainland city.

-- Golf resort operator Mission Hills plans to raise more than 1 billion yuan ($158.6 million) by issuing yuan-denominated bonds in Hong Kong, and added that a share issue was another option for raising fresh capital, said chairman Ken Chu.

THE STANDARD

-- Chief Secretary Stephen Lam said during a radio interview on Sunday that he is not interested in joining the new government and would study theology at Oxford University from September. Lam, who has served the public for about 34 years, will close the government book when his term ends on June 30.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Chinese sportswear company China Dongxiang (Group) Co Ltd said it has further repurchased a total of 30.03 million of its own shares on May 2-4. It paid an aggregate consideration for HK$32.4 million ($4.17 million) which was funded from internal resources of the company.

-- Swire Pacific Ltd Chairman Christopher Pratt said he foresees small changes in Hong Kong’s home prices this year and has plans to expand the group’s property business to Southeast Asia.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- China Everbright Bank Co Ltd may have its Hong Kong listing in July or August at the earliest, raising up to about HK$47 billion, investment bank sources said.

