PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 8

HONG KONG, May 8 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- British bank Barclays is seeking a mainland partner to set up an investment banking venture that will take advantage of the fast growth of China’s capital market, according to people familiar with the matter, added that Barclays was considering more than a dozen Chinese securities firms, including Chongqing-based Southwest Securities.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC JOURNAL

-- Chinese developer Evergrande Real Estate Group Ltd said contract sales in April totalled 8.19 billion yuan ($1.30 billion), up 103 percent from March. It exceeded the market expectation of up to 7.5 billion yuan.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- High-end jeweller Graff Diamonds plans to list in Hong Kong on June 7 after it received the local bourse approval for an initial public offering, market sources said.

APPPLE DAILY

-- Cathay Pacific has confirmed that the carrier has frozen the headcount of its non-crew members in a bid to reduce operating cost in a tough economic environment.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Henderson Land Development Co Ltd Chairman Lee Shau-kee bought an additional 324,000 shares of the company for a total of about HK$14.31 million ($1.84 million) on May 2, raising his stake to 62.20 percent from 62.18 percent, according to an exchange disclosure.

TA KUNG PAO

-- Haitung Securities Co Ltd , China’s second-biggest brokerage by assets, said its net profit for April amounted to 220 million yuan with operating income at 462 million yuan.

