FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 10
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Apple Inc
May 10, 2012 / 2:00 AM / in 5 years

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 10

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Macau’s jailed former public works chief Ao Man-long on Wednesday denied for the first time receiving a HK$20 million ($2.58 million) bribe from two Hong Kong tycoons, Joseph Lau and Steven Lo. Ao said Lau and Lo had never offered him bribes over bidding for five plots of land opposite the Macau airport.

-- Credit Suisse is targeting a second generation of successful entrepreneurs on the mainland for its private-banking business in Asia, according to Francesco de Ferrari, Credit Suisse’s Asia-Pacific head of private banking.

APPLE DAILY

-- Chinese developer Agile Property Holdings Ltd said contract sales in the first four months totalled 8.51 billion yuan ($1.35 billion), down 26 percent from a year earlier.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd said it sold a total of 780,000 televisions in April, and recorded year-on-year growth of 159 percent in sales volume for LED LCD televisions.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................

$1 = 7.7635 Hong Kong dollars $1 = 6.3097 Chinese yuan Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Chris Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.