PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 14

HONG KONG, May 14 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Hong Kong-based licensing agent Promotional Partners Worldwide hopes to represent FIFA to market merchandise in mainland China as the world soccer federation searches for marketing partners for the 2014 World Cup, according to a senior executive of the Hong Kong firm.

-- Digital Realty Trust, the world’s top wholesale provider of data centres, aims to expand its operations in Beijing and Shanghai as its first China-based facility is completed in Hong Kong next year, according to chief executive Michael Foust.

-- The China Securities Regulatory Commission has proposed allowing brokerages to raise loans from commercial banks in a bid to help them expand to meet increasing demand for financial services, according to a draft guideline on measures to support growth of the nation’s brokerages.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Bank of East Asia, which analysts believe has the lowest capital adequacy ratio among banks in Hong Kong, will not raise funds in the equity market this year due to weak market sentiment, said chairman David Li.

APPLE DAILY

-- Aero-technology and helicopter maker AVIC International Holdings (HK) Ltd said it had raised its stake in geographic information system software and solutions provider Peace Map Co Ltd to 22.66 percent from 13.08 percent for HK$60 million ($7.73 million) as the Hong Kong listed firm aims to diversify its business.

MING PAO DAILY

-- About 1.9 million people in China’s Hunan province have been severely affected by heavy rains in the last few days that caused over 1000 homes to collapse.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................ ($1 = 7.7633 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)