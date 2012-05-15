PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 15

HONG KONG, May 15 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- China will relax controls on qualified foreign institutional investors (QFIIs) soon, as regulators plan to scrap the requirement that a QFII invest at least half of its funds in stocks, said two people briefed by government officials about the matter.

-- Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief executive Norman Chan said in an article posted on the HKMA website that the Exchange Fund is eyeing more asset classes, including property, private equity and yuan-denominated instruments, hoping certain new asset classes can help deliver a higher return in the medium and long term despite their lower liquidity and higher risk.

-- Cathay Pacific Airways has cut economy class fares by 8 to 10 percent this year after a slowdown in demand, in order to maintain its market competitiveness, said Chief executive John Slosar.

-- Chinese President Hu Jintao will visit Hong Kong on July 1 for the inauguration of the fourth-term government of the city. The speculation is he will bring good news for Hong Kong in a boost to the Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme.

-- China Yongda Automobiles Services Holdings, the mainland’s largest BMW dealer which aims to raise HK$3.37 billion ($434 million) in a Hong Kong initial public offering, plans to add 22 more branches to the existing 66 outlets by December with its IPO proceeds.

-- China Life Insurance Co Ltd said accumulated premium income for the first four months totalled 133 billion yuan ($21.04 billion), down 8.53 percent when compared with a year earlier.

