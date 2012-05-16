PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 16

HONG KONG, May 16 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Brothers Raymond and Thomas Kwok, who run Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd, have quietly hired a crisis manager to help them navigate one of the highest-level corruption probes in the history of Hong Kong’s anti-graft agency, the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Hong Kong-headquartered supermarket chain operator ParknShop, a subsidiary of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, is set to close its last two outlets in Shanghai this month as the leases expire. The company is identifying new locations for its stores in Shanghai, a public relations official said.

THE STANDARD

-- Civil servants stand to receive a pay boost of between 5.71 and 6.64 percent in the coming financial year, according to the survey conducted by the Pay Trend Survey Committee.

ORIENTAL DAILY

-- Bank of Communications Co Ltd said its proposal for a non-public issuance of A and H shares has been approved by the China Banking Regulatory Commission.

WEN WEI PO

-- PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd said direct premium income for the first four months totalled 65.08 billion yuan, up 9.2 percent from a year earlier.

