PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 17
May 17, 2012

PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 17 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Thursday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- Television Broadcasts Ltd Executive Director Mark Lee criticised the government’s proposal to grant three more free-to-air television licences as neither open nor fair, and warned that more competition in the small local market could drive some TV stations out of business.

-- The number of mainlanders buying pre-occupied luxury homes in Hong Kong dropped to the lowest level in two years between January and March, according to data from Centaline Property Agency, showing the impact of the mainland’s credit tightening on buyer demand.

MING PAO DAILY NEWS

-- Motor vehicle and food distributor Dah Chong Hong Holdings Ltd is maintaining its target of double-digit growth in the mainland China auto market this year, said Chairman Hui Ying Bun.

WEN WEI PO

-- China’s top hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd aims to open 50 new stores this year, with about 40 to be opened in the second half, said Chief Executive Bruno Mercier.

For Chinese newspapers, see...............

For Taiwan newspapers, see................


