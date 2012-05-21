PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 21

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Monday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

-- Chi-East, a dark pool operator jointly owned by Singapore Exchange and Chi-X Global that allows investors to trade Hong Kong, Singapore, Japanese and Australian shares, will close down after the last trading day on 24 May, after 18 months of operation. Trading volumes fell short of expectations, its website said.

-- The mainland will launch its first large study on the relationship between environmental pollution and children’s health in the second half of next year, according to the project’s U.S.-trained leader.

-- China Modern Dairy Holdings Ltd, a major raw milk producer in China, said chief executive officer Gao Lina has been appointed as Deputy Chairman of the company with effect from May 19.

-- State-owned China Nonferrous Mining Corp (CNMC), which is looking to raise HK$2.44 billion ($314.18 million) in its initial public offering, has decided to extend its roadshow, but refused to say exactly when the company would start taking retail subscriptions.

-- Aluminium extruder China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd will be ready to produce complete compartments for high-speed trains by the end of the year, and aims to boost its capacity to 1 million tonnes of aluminum extrusion products by the end of this year, said vice president Lu Changqing.

-- Both passenger numbers and aircraft movements at Hong Kong International Airport recorded significant year-on-year growth in April, up 7.8 percent and 4.8 percent respectively compared to the same month last year, the Airport Authority said.

