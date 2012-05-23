PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 23

HONG KONG, May 23 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

-- The Hong Kong Monetary Authority and representatives from seven banks met Britain’s Treasury and other agencies at a forum in the city on Tuesday for discussions on improving business in the yuan, such as enhancing use of the currency in payments and trade settlements, and developing more yuan investment channels and products.

-- Italian fashion power house Prada <1913.HK > deputy chairman Carlo Mazzi said the worsening debt crisis had not hit the company’s performance in Europe so far, and plans to open 12 to 15 stores in China this year.

THE STANDARD

-- The Estate Agents Authority will require agents and property agencies to disclose both the net saleable area and the gross floor area of all apartments in the secondary market from Jan. 1. Agents could lose their licenses and face fines of up to HK$300,000 ($38,600) if they fail to provide prospective buyers with accurate measures of net saleable area of secondary homes.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

-- Altain Khuder, a mining and mineral exploration company that owns the Tayan Nuur iron ore mine in the southwest of Mongolia, plans to list in Hong Kong by the end of this year to raise about $1 billion, market sources said.

TA KUNG PAO

-- China Life Insurance Co Ltd said Yang Mingsheng has been appointed as chairman with effect from May 22, replacing Yuan Li who resigned as chairman and executive director on the same day due to reallocation to other job duties.

