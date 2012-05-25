PRESS DIGEST - Hong Kong - May 25

HONG KONG, May 25 (Reuters) - These are some of the leading stories in Hong Kong newspapers on Friday. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST

- Sun Hung Kai Properties has bought a residential site in Tseung Kwan O for HK$1.03 billion ($132.7 million), its first acquisition since the arrest of the company’s joint chairmen on suspicion of corruption in March.

- Sales of apartments in a luxurious project being developed in Macau by Chinese Estates Holdings on land linked to a corruption trial were continuing on Thursday, after a court ruled that company chairman Joseph Lau will face bribery charges.

HONG KONG ECONOMIC TIMES

- China Yongda Automobiles Services, the Shanghai-based car dealership operator which aims to raise as much as HK$3.37 billion in its Hong Kong initial public offering, has extended its roadshow to May 28 to attract more subscribers, market sources said.

APPLE DAILY

- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Chairman Chow Chung-kong has been elected chairman of the General Chamber of Commerce.

ORIENTAL DAILY

- Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd said its controlling shareholder Shanghai Industrial Investment (Holdings) Co Ltd has bought 4.58 million H shares at an average price of HK$8.93 each on May 24.

For Chinese newspapers, see............... ($1 = 7.7633 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Anand Basu)